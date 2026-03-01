Here's what's coming to Netflix in March - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is part of an ongoing entertainment segment by news editor Jordan Ormond to help local users find out monthly changes to popular streaming platforms.

Spring is almost here, but you don’t have to wait any longer for new entertainment to drop on Netflix.

Some March additions began appearing on the streaming service on Sunday, with an exclusive live event — “The Actor Awards,” hosted by Kristen Bell — planned for Sunday night, starting at 6 p.m. MST.

Other new shows many are looking forward to include the second season of the live-action anime series “ONE PIECE,” coming March 10, and a brand new documentary titled “The Dinosaurs,” which boasts Steven Spielberg as its executive producer.

And don’t forget to make time for some “oldies but goodies” like “Titanic” and “Forest Gump,” both of which are leaving Netflix before the end of the month.

Here’s the full list of what’s new on (and leaving) Netflix in March:

Adding

March 1

“The Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA” (Netflix live event)

“Casino”

“Chef”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Desperado”

“Fifty Shades Darker”

“Fifty Shades Freed”

“Fifty Shades of Grey”

“The Green Knight”

“Goosebumps”

“Jurassic World”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

“Legion”

“The Lego Movie”

“Matilda”

“Misery”

“Ray”

“Sicario”

“Stephen King’s Sleepwalkers”

“The Swan Princess”

“Trolls”

“Zombieland”

March 2

“Gabby’s Dollhouse,” Season 13

“Hotel Mumbai”

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

March 3

“The Bling Ring”

“Bruce Bruce: I Ain’t Playin’” (Netflix comedy special)

March 4

“Blue Therapy”

“Street Flow 3”

March 5

“A Friend, a Murderer” (Netflix documentary)

“Ginger & Rosa”

“Vladimir”

March 6

“A Man Called Ove”

“Boyfriend on Demand”

“The Dinosaurs” (Netflix documentary)

“Hello Bachchon”

“Still Shining”

“Strangers in the Park”

“The TikTok Killer” (Netflix documentary)

“War Machine”

March 7

“BEASTARS,” Final Season, Part 2

“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale”

“Nuremberg”

March 9

“Clifford the Big Red Dog”

“Sesame Street,” Volume 2

March 10

“Derrick Stroup: Nostalgic” (Netflix comedy special)

“Jobs”

“ONE PIECE,” Season 2

March 11

“Age of Attraction”

“Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere” (Netflix documentary)

“Love is Blind: The Reunion”

“The Man in the High Castle,” Seasons 1-4

March 12

“Love is Blind: Sweden,” Season 3

“Made in Korea”

“Virgin River,” Season 7

March 13

“Fatal Seduction,” Season 3

“That Night”

March 14

“Nobody 2”

March 16

“The Plastic Detox” (Netflix documentary)

March 17

“Mark Normand: None Too Pleased” (Netflix comedy special)

“The Ricky Gervais Show,” Seasons 1-3

March 18

“Eva Lasting,” Season 4

“Radioactive Emergency”

“Furies: Resistance,” Season 2

March 19

“Jigsaw”

“Saw”

“Saw II”

“Saw III”

“Saw IV”

“Saw V”

“Saw VI”

“Saw X”

“Saw: The Final Chapter”

“Steel Ball Run: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”

Tyler Perry’s “Beauty in Black,” Season 2, Part 2

“Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed,” Chapter 1

March 20

“Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man”

“Pokémon Horizons,” Season 3 – Rising Hope, Part 2

“The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel” (Netflix documentary)

March 21

“The Bad Guys 2”

“BTS the Comeback Live: Arirang” (Netflix live event)

March 23

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Inside,” Season 3

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

March 24

“Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride” (Netflix comedy special)

“Ready or Not: Texas”

March 25

“Heartbreak High,” Season 3

“Homicide: New York,” Season 2 (Netflix documentary)

“MLB Opening Night: Yankees vs. Giants” (Netflix live event)

March 26

“Caterpillar”

“The Conners,” Season 7

“Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole”

“Mike & Molly,” Seasons 1- 6

“The Prosecutor” (Netflix documentary)

“The Red Line”

“Something Very Bad is Going to Happen”

March 27

“53 Sundays”

“BTS: The Return” (Netflix documentary)

“The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties,” Season 6

March 28

“Anemone”

March 31

“Aaron Chen: Funny Garden” (Netflix comedy special)

“Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom” (Netflix documentary)

Last Call

Leaving March 1

“A League of Their Own”

“Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”

“Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls”

“The Amazing Spider-Man”

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

“As Good as It Gets”

“Bad Teacher”

“Battlefield Earth”

“Boyz n the Hood”

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

“Braveheart”

“Brightburn”

“Dante’s Peak”

“Franklin & Bash,” Seasons 1-4

“Godzilla”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“Little Women”

“Pulp Fiction”

“Stripes”

“This Is 40”

“The Ugly Truth”

“The Wedding Ringer”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Leaving March 2

“The Hughleys,” Seasons 1-4

Leaving March 5

“Forrest Gump”

Leaving March 6

“Power Rangers”

Leaving March 11

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”

Leaving March 12

“House of Gucci”

“The Hustle”

Leaving March 13

“The Talented Mr. Ripley”

Leaving March 14

“Miracle in Cell No. 7”

Leaving March 16

“Titanic”

Leaving March 20

“Four Brothers”

Leaving March 25

“Wrath of Man”

Leaving March 31