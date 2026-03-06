Hewlett-Packard announces it will leave Idaho by the end of 2027 - East Idaho News

BOISE (KIVI) — In an email sent to employees on Thursday morning, members of the Hewlett-Packard (HP) executive team announced plans to leave Boise by the end of 2027.

HP currently occupies a sizeable campus location on W. Chinden Blvd between Five Mile Rd. and Cloverdale Rd.

The email provides details surrounding the move, including HP’s intention to consolidate its Pacific Northwest business around 2 hubs— one in Portland and another in Corvallis, Oregon.

The executive team says that the consolidation is part of a larger strategy that was revealed in September 2025. Referred to as “HP’s global location strategy,” the initiative will reorganize HP around “8 sites as core hubs prioritized for hiring and investment.”

“This was a difficult decision, especially given the impact on our Boise employees and HP’s 50-plus years of history in the Boise community. Boise has greatly contributed to our Print business, and closing the site does not affect HP’s commitment to Print” – HP Executive Team

They say the hubs will allow teams to collaborate and share expertise on a more frequent basis.

The email also states that administrators will update employees by May 1 at the latest. Impacts could include relocation or a move to telework. “The timing for implementing any workforce decisions will differ by organization and will extend into 2027.”

The email is signed by HP leadership, including Anneliese Olson, President of Imaging, Printing, and Solutions, Dave McQuarrie, Chief Commercial Officer, Ernest Nicolas, Chief Enterprise Operations Officer, Manoj Leelanivas, President of HP Solutions, HP Inc., and Tuan Tran, President, Technology, and Innovation.