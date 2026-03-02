Hoop memories with Jumpstart Basketball Academy, Harlem Globetrotters and former Ricks College player - East Idaho News

Trent Shippen gets teary-eyed as he looks back on his basketball career and all the people he’s associated with through the years.

The 60-year-old Rigby man is a sports advisor at Brigham Young University-Idaho, but was once part of a national tournament as an athlete with the Ricks College Vikings basketball team in the 1980s. He went on to play for Colorado State University, and eventually coached at BYU in Provo, Utah.

This week on “It’s Worth Mentioning,” Shippen shares his memories of Ricks College basketball. He discusses some of the people he’s played or interacted with — some of whom played in the NBA — and reflects on the school’s transition from a two-year junior college to a four-year baccalaureate university.

Shippen has been involved in intramural sports at BYU-Idaho for decades and talks about whether competitive sports will ever return to BYU-Idaho.

Sean McDonald, and his son, Miles, also join us on this episode. Sean is the owner of Jumpstart Basketball Academy at 4141 East 645 North in Rigby, and has an extensive knowledge of basketball culture and history. Sean discusses his love for the game, how the basketball culture intersects with skating culture and some historical facts about the Harlem Globetrotters. The Globetrotters, who are celebrating 100 years in 2026, recently came through eastern Idaho.

Miles, who just graduated from Rigby High School and is headed to Boise this week for the state basketball championship, has a YouTube channel that’s earned national attention. He appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2024 and often collaborates with the Globetrotters.

Just in time for March madness, it’s a basketball-themed show you don’t want to miss!

