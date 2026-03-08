I-15 construction near Inkom prompts new traffic pattern starting Monday - East Idaho News

INKOM — Drivers using Interstate 15 near Inkom will notice a new traffic pattern starting Monday.

The Idaho Transportation Department has resumed construction on the freeway in Inkom “as part of a multi-year effort … to replace the I-15 bridges over Main Street, Rapid Creek Road and the Union Pacific Railroad,” a news release from the agency states.

This year, construction crews will focus on the northbound side of the bridges, ITD says, with work expected to be completed by late October.

Beginning Monday, freeway traffic will be “crossed over to one lane in each direction on the southbound lanes,” the release states.

ITD says the following closures are also planned in connection with the construction:

March 8–12: West Inkom Interchange (Exit 58) northbound on-ramp will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to Portneuf Area Exit (Exit 63) via Old Highway 91.

West Inkom Interchange (Exit 58) northbound on-ramp will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to Portneuf Area Exit (Exit 63) via Old Highway 91. March 13–16: Main Street and North Rapid Creek Road under I-15 will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via Old Highway 91 and North Inkom Road.

An image mapping out the planned construction area for ITD’s I-15 Inkom Corridor project. | Idaho Department of Transportation

For more information on the Inkom I-15 project, visit itd.idaho.gov/project/inkom-corridor. You can also check 511.idaho.gov for current road conditions.