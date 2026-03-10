Idaho House passes bill to create ‘bill of rights’ for foster youth safety - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday approved a bill that enumerates rights to safety for youth in foster care.

House Bill 724 establishes a “bill of rights” for the young people in the state’s care, such as to:

Reside in a safe and healthy environment.

Be free from physical, emotional and other abuse.

Have “timely and appropriate medical assessments and forensic testing” when abuse is disclosed.

Have access to basic essentials such as food, shelter and clothing.

Obtain a court order to limit or restrict visitation if it places the child’s safety or wellbeing at risk.

The bill requires that those rights be explained to young people who enter foster care.

Bill sponsor Rep. Josh Wheeler, R-Ammon, said the bill “puts into statute some of the best practices.”

Multiple foster parents previously testified in favor of the bill during the committee hearing on March 5.

The House did not debate on Monday, and members voted 58-7, with five absent in favor of the bill.

Reps. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene; Chris Bruce, R-Caldwell; Clint Hostetler, R-Twin Falls; Kent Marmon, R-Caldwell; Elaine Price, R-Coeur d’Alene; and Faye Thompson, R-McCall, voted against the bill.

It now goes to the Senate for further consideration.