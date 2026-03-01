Idaho International Choral Festival announces 2026 dates, calls for community volunteers and sponsors - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Idaho International Choral Festival is thrilled to announce its return to the Pocatello community from July 14–20. This triennial event will bring diverse choral groups from across the globe to southeast Idaho to share their musical talents and foster a spirit of friendship and understanding through the universal language of music.

Founded in 1999, the Idaho International Choral Festival is dedicated to uniting people of different races, cultures, religions and nationalities.

“Nothing compares with the way shared, live music brings joy and hope to everyone it touches,” the organization states, emphasizing its passion for bringing the world to Pocatello.

The 2026 festival will feature choirs from four continents and concert performances on July 15, 16, 17 and 18.

Community support needed for continued success

As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, the Idaho International Choral Festival relies on grants, ticket sales and community donations to cover the expenses of each festival. To ensure the success of the 2026 event, the festival is currently seeking dedicated volunteers and sponsors. Thanks to an anonymous sponsor, all donations made to festival prior to May 1 will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000.

Volunteer opportunities

The festival requires broad community participation to operate smoothly. Critical roles:

Host families: Providing a home and hospitality for visiting international singers.

Interpreters and guides: Assisting choirs as they navigate the local community.

Event staff: Helping with food service, venue management and general festival operations.

Sponsorship and donations

Businesses and individuals are invited to support the festival through monetary or in-kind donations, which may be tax-deductible.

Sponsorship levels offer benefits such as corporate recognition in marketing, venue signage and festival passes. Available levels include:

Major Level ($5,000+): Sponsors one or more participating choirs.

Conductor Level ($2,500+): Partially sponsors welcome events.

Chorus Level ($1,000+): Sponsors meals and refreshments for a participating singer.

Ensemble Level ($500+): Sponsors welcome packages for participants.

Troubadour Level (up to $499): Provides essential support for the festival’s general operations.

“We want to celebrate our love for people through music, and we’d love to have you join us in that celebration,” says executive director Barbara Kurtz.

How to get involved

Community members interested in volunteering, housing a singer or becoming a sponsor can find more information and sign up at idahointerchoralfest.org. Donations can also be made directly through the website’s “Sponsors” link.