Idaho Legislature misses target date to adjourn legislative session for the year - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — The Idaho Legislature missed its nonbinding deadline to adjourn the legislative session for the year Friday.

Prior to the start of the 2026 legislative session, Republican leaders set a target to adjourn for the year by March 27.

However, Idaho legislators did not finish their work for the year and announced plans to reconvene Monday morning at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

Republican leaders said earlier in the week they hoped the Idaho House of Representatives would finish its work for the year Friday or Saturday.

But on Thursday, the House killed House Bill 951, a budget bill designed to restore budget cuts for the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, and then the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee cancelled a budget meeting that had been planned for Friday morning.

By that point, it appeared there were too many unresolved issues for the Legislature to adjourn for the year this week.

Friday marked the 75th day of the 2026 legislative session. Generally speaking, most Idaho legislative sessions run for 75-90 days, although there is no requirement to adjourn the session by a certain date.

The Senate is scheduled to reconvene at 9:30 Monday morning, while the House of Representatives is scheduled to go into session at 11 a.m. Monday.

Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com.