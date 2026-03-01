Idaho politicians respond to Trump authorizing US military force in Iran - East Idaho News

BOISE (KIVI) — On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched major strikes in Tehran, with President Donald Trump calling for an Iranian regime change.

Trump authorized the U.S military operation without congressional approval, a decision that Democrats in Congress are arguing is unconstitutional.

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea says Democrats are “demanding answers and accountability on behalf of the American people, who are being dragged toward another open-ended war they do not support.”

Necochea says her greatest concern lies with American troops, contractors and civilians who she says “did not choose this conflict.”

“Idaho has thousands of active-duty service members, National Guard members and military families who live with the consequences when leaders make reckless choices,” she says.

However, not all lawmakers share Necochea’s sentiments.

Idaho Republican representative Mike Simpson commends President Trump’s “decisive action” in Iran.

“Iran was given every opportunity to resolve this peacefully through negotiations but chose not to,” Simpson said in a post to Facebook. “I commend President Trump for taking decisive action against a regime responsible for decades of terror. May God protect our men and women in uniform on this vital mission.”

Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo released a statement Saturday sharing similar sentiments to Simpson. Crapo says that Iran has “threatened the safety and security” of Americans and their allies for decades.

“I have said for years that Iran, as the leading global state sponsor of terrorism, must never be able to develop a nuclear weapon,” Crapo said.