Is your aging parent safe at home? - East Idaho News

Dear Savvy Senior,

After watching the coverage of the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, I’m worried about my own elderly mother who lives alone in another state. I want to make sure she’s safe without being intrusive. Are there simple, affordable ways to check in on her from afar?

— Concerned Son

Dear Concerned,

You’re not alone. High-profile cases like this often heighten fears, especially for adult children whose parents live alone and may be vulnerable. The good news is there are several free or low-cost ways to stay connected and gain peace of mind without infringing on your mother’s independence. Here are some nice options to consider.

Check-in app

If your mother uses a smartphone, a simple solution is Snug, a free app that checks in daily to confirm she’s OK. It’s used by tens of thousands of older adults who live alone and want their loved ones alerted quickly if something goes wrong.

Here’s how it works: After downloading the app, your mother selects a daily check-in time. Snug sends several reminders leading up to that time, prompting her to confirm she’s OK by tapping a large green button on her screen. If she doesn’t check in within 10 minutes after her scheduled time, the app automatically notifies her emergency contacts and shares her last known location so help can be sent promptly.

For added peace of mind, Snug also offers a Dispatch Plan — $20 per month or $200 per year — that includes multiple daily check-ins. If she misses one, Snug will call her directly to see if she’s OK. If there’s still no response, they can request an in-person wellness check by local authorities, who will visit her home to make sure she’s safe. The app works with both iPhone and Android devices.

Check-in calls

If your mother doesn’t use a smartphone, a daily check-in call program can provide similar reassurance. Many police or sheriff’s departments nationwide offer telephone reassurance programs, often free of charge.

Typically, an automated system calls at a set time each day. If she answers, all is well. If she doesn’t pick up after repeated attempts, or the call goes to voicemail, her emergency contact is notified. If that contact can’t be reached, backup contacts are called. As a last resort, local police or emergency services may be dispatched to her home.

To see if this service is available in your mother’s community, call her local police department’s nonemergency number or the Area Agency on Aging at 800-677-1116. If no local program exists, private companies like CareCall or ConfirmOK offer similar services for a monthly fee.

Technology aids

You might also consider simple home technology to enhance her safety. Monitored medical alert systems are among the most common – wearable “help buttons,” some with fall detection, that allow her to call for help 24/7 while immediately notifying you. These typically cost around $1 per day.

Other options include motion or contact sensors placed around the home to track daily routines and alert you to unusual activity, or a small security camera with night vision, motion detection and two-way audio that allows you to check in visually and even speak directly with her. Basic sensors and cameras can cost under $35, though they require Wi-Fi and do raise privacy considerations, so it’s important to discuss them with your mother beforehand.

While no solution can eliminate every risk, these tools can provide meaningful peace of mind for both you and your mother while preserving her independence.

