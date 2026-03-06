Kind couple who always helps others is surprised for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about an amazing couple doing good things in our community. Here’s what it said:

Carolyn and Ron are the most caring, kind, “do for others, before you do for yourself” kind of people.

They are incredibly strong in their faith and family. They have gone out of their way time after time, over and over again to serve our community, their family, and others, always spreading love, kindness, and offering a helping hand.

Ron is 76 years old and recently suffered a significant stroke, and we were told he’s had multiple seizures that none of us noticed as he suffers from other cognitive issues. He spent 3 days in the ICU and 13 days total in the hospital, where he also underwent arterial surgery for major clots, multiple MRIs, and physical and speech therapy.

Ron is a compassionate, caring man — the kind who would give the shirt off his back without hesitation. He’s spent his life showing up for others quietly, without expectation or recognition. He truly is the most caring, kind, and selfless man, husband, father, brother, and grandfather anyone could hope to have in their life.

Like many families, Ron and Carolyn have faced more than their share of challenges over the years. Through hard work, perseverance, and the support of their loved ones, they’ve continued moving forward. This sudden medical crisis is yet another unexpected hardship — one that has come with emotional, physical, and financial strain.

They have saved me and so many others, when we thought there was no one who noticed the pain in our eyes. They have served multiple missions, they participate in community events, and have always cheered on the people in their lives. No matter how big or small…they always show up.

We decided to surprise Ron and Carolyn to thank them for Feel Good Friday. Check out the video in the player above!