LIVE UPDATES | Day 11 of Kouri Richins murder trial - East Idaho News

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three boys, is accused of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, in 2022. She is on trial in Summit County, Utah, on charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, insurance fraud and forgery.

Today is the 11th day of the trial. It is scheduled to begin today at 8:30 a.m. East Idaho News will be posting live written updates all day. Please excuse typos. You can watch the livestream here. The most recent updates are at the top of this page.

8:31 a.m. It’s day 11 of Kouri Richins’ murder trial. The prosecution is expected to rest today or tomorrow. The attorneys and judge have issues to discuss before the jury is set to arrive at 9:30 a.m.