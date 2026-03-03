Local band students need your help raising money to perform at Disneyland - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Band students at American Falls High School will trade eastern Idaho for the bright lights of Southern California after earning an invitation to perform at Disneyland on March 24.

The three day trip to Anaheim, California will include one official performance day on the Disney Performing Arts Stage. Students will also have the chance to explore Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, tour Hollywood and Universal Studios, potentially even seeing the Pacific Ocean.

Band director Robbie Hanchey, who has led the band for the last 10 years, says the trip is a statement of what small schools can achieve.

“It lets other programs know that small schools don’t (have to have) small dreams,” Hanchey says.

Baritone player, Gordon Turnbeaugh, said he’s excited, though a little nervous about the 12-hour bus ride and early departure time.

“I’ve never been there (before),” says Gordon.

Students have raised about $15,000 towards the total cost of the trip for the entire band. Former band member Misha Turnbeaugh says she and her brother raised $5,000 towards the total cost through sponsorships.

As students work to raise funds, Hanchey says he appreciates their discipline and creativity, and enjoys watching them improve their talent.

He encourages them to keep playing music after high school and shares some advice he often gives to students to apply to their future careers.

“Don’t play notes. Make music,” he says. “We talk about how that transfers to the rest of their lives. Instead of going through the motions, how can they make the music happen in their own life?”

Amy Larsen says band has been an important creative outlet for her kids, Misha and Gordon.

While some students are succeeding at raising funds, others are struggling. A few have paid deposits, but remain short of the full amount.

Hanchey says he wants to see all the students go on the trip.

“I don’t want our kids here in American Falls to never be able to do the big school stuff just because they live in a small community,” he says. “They will get to show off their hard work they’ve done and create really fun memories with their friends.”

Hanchey calls on the community for support.

“We are looking for people in the community who are willing to step up for a sponsorship,” Hanchey said. “If there is anyone willing to help out, if they are willing to adopt a band kid and help them with the opportunity, we would greatly appreciate it.”

Community members can contribute toward specific student’s remaining balance or donate a general amount that will be distributed among students in need by emailing Hanchey at robbieh@sd381.k12.id.us.