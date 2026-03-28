Man and woman sentenced for trying to sell fentanyl in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Two people were sentenced in federal court on Thursday for trying to sell fentanyl in east Idaho.

Marcos Gallegos, 43, of Pueblo, Colorado, and Morgan Galloway, 25, of Pocatello, Idaho, were sentenced to federal prison for possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis.

U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Gallegos to 188 months, or 15½ years, in federal prison; Galloway was sentenced to 60 months, or five years, in federal prison. Both pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 11.

According to court records, on August 22, 2024, probation and parole officers with the Idaho Department of Correction searched an apartment where Gallegos and Galloway were living after receiving a tip from the Pocatello Police Department that both were selling drugs.

During the search, officers found 122.78 grams of fentanyl and a firearm, the documents state. They also obtained a warrant to search a storage unit rented by Gallegos and Galloway, where they found $28,000 in money made from drug sales.

Nye ordered Gallegos’ 188-month prison sentence to be served consecutively to the sentences he is currently serving, which are two seven-year sentences for two Bannock County drug-related cases.

Nye also ordered Gallegos to complete five years of supervised release following his prison sentence, and ordered Galloway to complete four years of supervised release following her 60-month prison sentence.

“U.S. Attorney Davis commended the work of the Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole, Pocatello Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation, which led to the charges,” reads the release. “Assistant U.S. Attorney Blythe McLane prosecuted the case.”

The Pocatello Police Department is part of the BADGES HIDTA Task Force, an Office of National Drug Control Policy-sponsored counter-drug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives. The BADGES HIDTA Task Force is made up of federal, state and local police agencies, including the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police Department, Chubbuck Police Department and the Idaho State Police.