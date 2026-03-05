Man dies in head-on collision on US-93 - East Idaho News

HOLLISTER — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on southbound U.S. Highway 93 near mile marker 32, just north of Hollister.

The crash occurred at 1:15 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 53-year-old male from Twin Falls was driving a 2017 Ford F-350 southbound in the northbound lanes of US-93. A 59-year-old male from Twin Falls was driving a 2022 Ford Explorer northbound.

The Ford F-350 struck the Ford Explorer head-on.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital, where the driver of the Ford Explorer succumbed to their injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The northbound lanes of US-93 were blocked for approximately one and a half hours while emergency responders worked at the scene.