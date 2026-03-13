Man killed in northern Idaho crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

SAINT MARIES — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:25 a.m. on Thursday in Benewah County. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 near milepost 86, just north of Saint Maries.

A 65-year-old male from Saint Maries was driving a 2025 Toyota Tacoma northbound on SH3 when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove left of center. The vehicle struck a southbound 1990 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by a 48-year-old male from Saint Regis, Montana.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin has been notified. The highway was blocked for approximately 2.5 hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. The assisting agencies were Benewah County Sheriff’s Office, Saint Maries Fire Department, and Idaho Transportation Department.