Man set multiple fires around his home because he 'needed to kill the spiders,' police say - East Idaho News





This house burns after a Pennsylvania man allegedly set a fire to get rid of spiders. Inset: Sean McDermott | Courtesy Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company and Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department

POCONO PINES, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Police in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains region are looking for a man who allegedly burned down his home and his neighbors’ homes in an effort to avoid spiders.

Sean McDermott, 36, of Pocono Pines, is wanted on charges of felony arson and aggravated arson, as well as other offenses, according to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

Authorities were called out to the residences near the Pinecrest Lake Golf and Country Club around 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 23, for a report of a fire.

The fire started in one townhome on Uncus Lane, but spread to and consumed three other homes connected to it, according to police.

Fire crews battled the blaze for about eight hours, braving high winds, ice and frigid temperatures before bringing it under control, according to the Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company. At least seven neighboring fire companies assisted in the response.

An unidentified witness told officers they saw McDermott setting multiple fires in his home throughout the day, and that he had a smoldering fire going on the floor of his home. He then put a loveseat on top of the fire, the witness said.

“McDermott stated that he needed to kill the spiders within the residence,” the police report stated.

The witness said he kept putting out the fires, but McDermott kept re-lighting them. The two eventually left McDermott’s home and returned to find it engulfed in flames, according to police.

McDermott then fled the area in a U-Haul truck and has not yet been located. He is considered a fugitive, and anyone with knowledge of his location should call 911 or contact Pocono Mountain Regional Police.

