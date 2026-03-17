 NFL player from Pocatello to host meet-and-greet in Rexburg - East Idaho News
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NFL player from Pocatello to host meet-and-greet in Rexburg

  Published at  | Updated at
Kaitlyn Hart

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Taysom Hill
Taysom Hill with the New Orleans Saints before a game in 2019. | Wikimedia Commons user GrabitMike
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REXBURG — A local professional football player who has been in the NFL since 2017 will be meeting fans and taking photos in Rexburg on Thursday.

Taysom Hill, a tight end for the New Orleans Saints and former quarterback for the Brigham Young University Cougars, will be meeting fans to take photos at Walmart in Rexburg on Thursday from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Hill grew up in Pocatello, attending Highland High School before signing with the Green Bay Packers in 2017 a an undrafted free agent.

RELATED | NFL quarterback Taysom Hill, who was raised in Pocatello, answers 7 Questions with Emmy

According to a media advisory from Walmart, the event will be held in collaboration with Old Spice to “celebrate football fans and the community.”

Walmart is at 1450 North 2nd East.

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