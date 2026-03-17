NFL player from Pocatello to host meet-and-greet in Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A local professional football player who has been in the NFL since 2017 will be meeting fans and taking photos in Rexburg on Thursday.

Taysom Hill, a tight end for the New Orleans Saints and former quarterback for the Brigham Young University Cougars, will be meeting fans to take photos at Walmart in Rexburg on Thursday from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Hill grew up in Pocatello, attending Highland High School before signing with the Green Bay Packers in 2017 a an undrafted free agent.

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According to a media advisory from Walmart, the event will be held in collaboration with Old Spice to “celebrate football fans and the community.”

Walmart is at 1450 North 2nd East.