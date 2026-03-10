Ouch! Idaho gas prices spike 27 cents in a week - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – Idaho drivers are facing soaring gas prices due to the Iran conflict. According to AAA, Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.24 per gallon, which is 27 cents more than a week ago, 34 cents more than a month ago, and six cents more than a year ago.

The national average currently sits at $3.48 per gallon – an eye-watering 48-cent jump from a week ago, 58 cents more than a month ago, and 39 cents more than a year ago. California is the only state currently above the $5 mark at $5.20 per gallon. Washington ($4.63), Hawaii ($4.52), Nevada ($4.21) and Oregon ($4.21) are all above the $4 mark.

“Prices across the country are off to the races, but because they aren’t skyrocketing in Idaho as quickly as they have in other states, we currently rank 31st in the country for the most expensive gas,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “However, these days, that’s like celebrating the last banana to go rotten. It’s just a matter of time.”

After trading at a staggering $117 per barrel over the weekend, the West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $95, which is still about $24 more expensive than a week ago and the first time above $100 since summer of 2022.

AAA urges drivers to bundle trips, avoid stop-and-go traffic, and leverage fuel rewards points both to conserve gas and to stretch your budget.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of March 9:

Boise – $2.93

Coeur d’Alene – $3.00

Franklin – $2.74

Idaho Falls – $2.87

Lewiston – $3.07

Pocatello – $2.97

Rexburg – $2.94

Twin Falls – $2.96