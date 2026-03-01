Owners of Boise-area goat dairy face 478 felony animal neglect charges - East Idaho News

NYSSA, Ore. (Idaho Statesman) — The owners of a Nyssa goat dairy, one of whom is an Idaho resident, face nearly 500 combined charges of felony animal neglect in Oregon following an investigation by an animal rights organization that prompted law enforcement to seize hundreds of goats from the property in early February.

Taunia Barr, of Nyssa, and Aaron Barr, of Meridian, were each charged Thursday with 239 counts of felony animal neglect in the second degree, according to court records. In Oregon, the charge escalates on a crime seriousness scale when additional animals are involved. Cases involving more than 40 animals are a category 7, along with crimes such as burglary and arson.

The Barrs were also each charged with seven counts of misdemeanor animal neglect in the second degree.

The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office seized 239 goats from the dairy on Feb. 4 and euthanized three others in poor physical condition.

The seizure was the result of an investigation based on tips from animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA. A former dairy worker contacted PETA last year with concerns about the goats’ health, and the organization sent in two undercover workers who were hired by the dairy.

The workers took photos and videos of the animals and conditions at the dairy and submitted affidavits — binding legal statements used for court proceedings — that testified that the animals at Grand Barr were ill and poorly cared for.

Investigators documented animals with health concerns, including overgrown hooves, draining abscesses and limb deformities. One goat that the Barrs sold to one of the investigators received veterinary care at Oregon State University, where she tested positive for two contagious, fatal diseases.

“Taunia and Aaron Barr now face the prospect of trial for denying veterinary care to goats suffering from emaciation, lameness and lice and maggot infestations, and PETA hopes any conviction will include a lifetime ban on owning animals so that no other animals suffer at their hands again,” PETA Vice President Daniel Paden said in a news release.

The Barrs are scheduled to be arraigned in Malheur County in March. Malheur County Sheriff Travis Johnson previously told the Idaho Statesman that his office cited Aaron Barr for animal neglect in the second degree in October 2025.

If convicted, the Barrs could face up to five years in prison and $125,000 in fines for each felony charge.