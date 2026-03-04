Paramedics witness two-vehicle accident take place in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Paramedics happened to witness two vehicles collide at an intersection in Pocatello.

The collision took place at the intersection of North Main Street and North Kraft Road Wednesday morning, said Pocatello Police Department Lt. Vanderschaaf. The emergency call came in at 8:47 a.m.

The crash involved three women, who all sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Vanderschaaf said that when the crash occurred, an ambulance happened to be in the area and witnessed the accident.

As such, the paramedics on the scene were the first to respond to the crash.

Vanderschaaf does not know if any charges were filed or citations issued in response to the collision, but said that its policy is to issue a citation if a “rule of the road is broken.”