Pedestrian on mobility scooter hit by pickup truck in Preston - East Idaho News

PRESTON — A 67-year-old man was transported to a hospital after he was hit by a pickup truck on Saturday while crossing the street on a mobility scooter.

It happened about 3:45 p.m. on South State Street just north of West 1st Street in Preston, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

Detectives say the man was in a crosswalk attempting to cross State Street when he was hit by a southbound 2003 pickup truck. The driver of the truck was a 62-year-old man from Nibley, Utah, the release states.

Details about the man’s injuries were not available, but ISP said he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The road was closed for approximately three hours while troopers investigated and cleared the crash.

An ISP investigation is ongoing to determine what caused the driver to hit the man and whether he will face charges.