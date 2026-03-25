Pocatello church brings Leonardo's 'Last Supper' to life in new Holy Week production - East Idaho News

Pocatello church brings Leonardo’s ‘Last Supper’ to life in new Holy Week productionPublished at | Updated at
POCATELLO — Grace Lutheran Church in Pocatello is hosting a live depiction of “A Living Last Supper” to kick off Holy Week on Palm Sunday.
The Biblical story is an hour-long production based on the famous painting by Leonardo da Vinci.
“During that meal, Jesus says to his disciples, ‘One of you will betray me,’ which freaks them all out,” Pastor Jonathan Dinger tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Judas (the one who betrays him) is sitting there. Judas knows. Jesus knows. But the disciples don’t know.”
Dinger explains that Leonardo portrayed that scene showing a look of surprise or consternation on the disciples’ faces. “A Living Last Supper,” created in the 1950s, puts words in the disciples’ mouths.
During the production, actors portray each of the disciples and perform a one-minute monologue about what’s going through their minds at that moment. The show also includes some musical numbers.
Since the story revolves around Jesus, Dinger says the actor portraying him has the biggest part.
“We’ve created a 5-minute sketch at the beginning that introduces it to people with two women who are setting the table,” Dinger says. “It’s really a meaningful way to look deeper into (this story). It brings things to life because you’re not just reading it on a page or having a boring preacher preach to you.”
Dinger says the cast has been rehearsing for about a month. All of the actors are members of the congregation, and none is a professional actor. As far as Dinger is concerned, having an amateur in these roles makes the performances more authentic.
“The disciples weren’t picked because they were great orators or leaders of men. They were just ordinary guys who got the privilege to do extraordinary things,” he says.
Dinger says he hopes to see a good turnout for the production and is excited to celebrate Holy Week with the community.
The show will start at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 29. It’s happening at 1350 Baldy Avenue in Pocatello and is free to the public.