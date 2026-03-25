Pocatello church brings Leonardo's 'Last Supper' to life in new Holy Week production - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Grace Lutheran Church in Pocatello is hosting a live depiction of “A Living Last Supper” to kick off Holy Week on Palm Sunday.

The Biblical story is an hour-long production based on the famous painting by Leonardo da Vinci.

“During that meal, Jesus says to his disciples, ‘One of you will betray me,’ which freaks them all out,” Pastor Jonathan Dinger tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Judas (the one who betrays him) is sitting there. Judas knows. Jesus knows. But the disciples don’t know.”

Dinger explains that Leonardo portrayed that scene showing a look of surprise or consternation on the disciples’ faces. “A Living Last Supper,” created in the 1950s, puts words in the disciples’ mouths.

The Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci | Courtesy Wikipedia 4 facts about Leonardo da Vinci’s painting Note: All information is taken from a scholarly travel blog here. Aside from the Mona Lisa, the biblical portrayal of Jesus’ betrayal is Leonardo’s most iconic piece. He was around 43 when he painted “The Last Supper,” and about 51 when he painted the Mona Lisa. Leonardo spent about three years painting “The Last Supper.” He did not work on it continuously. A friend of Leonardo’s reportedly advised him to leave Christ’s face unfinished, arguing that “it would be impossible to imagine faces lovelier or gentler than those of James the Greater or James the Less.” Leonardo apparently took the advice. Every angle of the painting ensures that you look directly at the focal point: Jesus. Leonardo used a hammer and a nail to get the perspective just right. He drove a nail into the wall by the figure’s head, from which he strung thread in different directions. This allowed him to see the room’s perspective and paint certain aspects to draw your attention to Christ. Knowing that the real Christ was nailed to a cross, it adds another layer of symbolism to the painting. Leonardo had to repaint the image countless times throughout his life because of damage to the monastery wall. Allied forces during World War II bombed the monastery and nearly destroyed the painting. Somehow, perhaps miraculously, it remains intact today.

During the production, actors portray each of the disciples and perform a one-minute monologue about what’s going through their minds at that moment. The show also includes some musical numbers.

Since the story revolves around Jesus, Dinger says the actor portraying him has the biggest part.

The actor portraying Jesus in “A Living Last Supper.” | Courtesy Jonathan Dinger

“We’ve created a 5-minute sketch at the beginning that introduces it to people with two women who are setting the table,” Dinger says. “It’s really a meaningful way to look deeper into (this story). It brings things to life because you’re not just reading it on a page or having a boring preacher preach to you.”

Dinger says the cast has been rehearsing for about a month. All of the actors are members of the congregation, and none is a professional actor. As far as Dinger is concerned, having an amateur in these roles makes the performances more authentic.

“The disciples weren’t picked because they were great orators or leaders of men. They were just ordinary guys who got the privilege to do extraordinary things,” he says.

Dinger says he hopes to see a good turnout for the production and is excited to celebrate Holy Week with the community.

The show will start at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 29. It’s happening at 1350 Baldy Avenue in Pocatello and is free to the public.