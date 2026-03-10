Police seek public's help finding burglars who stole over $100,000 from local camera store - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local camera and supply store was burglarized early Thursday morning when thieves smashed the front and stole numerous items.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements says that at 2:30 a.m., the department was alerted to a break-in at Perfect Light Camera Store on 17th Street by an alarm company.

The glass of the front door was smashed, and it was the main entrance for the burglars. The number of people involved is not available at this time.

Screenshot of security camera video showing two burglars lifting a tote with stolen items from Perfect Light Camera Store. | Courtesy Katie Ashcraft

EastIdahoNews.com spoke with Chris Balmer, owner of Perfect Light, who said that the burglars stole over $100,000 in merchandise from the store.

In video sent by Balmer, three individuals are seen breaking the front door, and walking inside. One of the burglars is seen taking a large tote inside the store.

Screenshot of video of recent burglary at Perfect Light Camera Store. | Courtesy Chris Balmer

Balmer stated that the whole incident took around a minute, and believes that it was preplanned.

“They knew exactly what they were doing,” Balmer said.

The vehicle that is seen in security camera footage shows a silver Mitsubishi SUV, which was used in the burglary.

Balmer said that the store is open for about a week, and will only have a limited amount of merchandise available.

IFPD is asking for the public’s help. Those with information that might be helpful are urged to report it to the police department at (208) 529-1200. Tips can be submitted anonymously to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org.