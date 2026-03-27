Preston's Bryce and Bailey, Blackfoot's Arave, selected to 5A All-State team - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Preston landed two players on the 5A All-State second-team and Blackfoot had its senior standout guard also selected to the second team.

Preston’s senior guard Kasen Bryce, who averaged 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists, was joined by sophomore teammate Wayd Bailey, who averaged 17.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds on the second team after helping lead the Broncos to the third-place game of the 5A state tournament.

Blackfoot’s Austin Arave, 5A District 6 Co-Player of the Year, averaged 19.7 points and was named to the All-State second team.

The All-State teams are voted on by the coaches from each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Player of the Year: Royce Fisher, Lewiston

Coach of the Year: Andrew Ammann, Bishop Kelly

FIRST TEAM

Conor Goss, Bishop Kelly

Trey Billings, Twin Falls

Tye Cornwall, Middleton

Nash Gillette, Burley

SECOND TEAM

Kasen Bryce, Preston

Wayd Bailey, Preston

Max Keller, Columbia

Xander Wilson, Vallivue

Austin Arave, Blackfoot