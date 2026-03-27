 Preston's Bryce and Bailey, Blackfoot's Arave, selected to 5A All-State team - East Idaho News
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All-State basketball

Preston’s Bryce and Bailey, Blackfoot’s Arave, selected to 5A All-State team

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Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Preston Kasen Bryce dunks in-game
Preston High School senior Kasen Bryce throws down a thunderous dunk during the District 5 senior showcase All-Star game at Pocatello High School. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com.
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EASTERN IDAHO — Preston landed two players on the 5A All-State second-team and Blackfoot had its senior standout guard also selected to the second team.

Preston’s senior guard Kasen Bryce, who averaged 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists, was joined by sophomore teammate Wayd Bailey, who averaged 17.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds on the second team after helping lead the Broncos to the third-place game of the 5A state tournament.

Blackfoot’s Austin Arave, 5A District 6 Co-Player of the Year, averaged 19.7 points and was named to the All-State second team.

The All-State teams are voted on by the coaches from each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Player of the Year: Royce Fisher, Lewiston

Coach of the Year: Andrew Ammann, Bishop Kelly

FIRST TEAM
Conor Goss, Bishop Kelly
Trey Billings, Twin Falls
Tye Cornwall, Middleton
Nash Gillette, Burley

SECOND TEAM
Kasen Bryce, Preston
Wayd Bailey, Preston
Max Keller, Columbia
Xander Wilson, Vallivue
Austin Arave, Blackfoot

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