Raising Cane's announces opening date of new Chubbuck location - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A popular chicken restaurant has announced the opening date of its new location in the Portneuf Valley.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers — which will be located where the old Denny’s restaurant once stood, at 4310 Yellowstone Ave. in Chubbuck — will officially open on March 31. The restaurant is hiring 135 employees to staff the location, according to a Raising Cane’s press release.

“We’re thrilled to bring Raising Cane’s to Chubbuck!” says restaurant leader Gavin Allen in the release. “This new restaurant gives us the chance to connect with the Idaho community, share our ONE LOVE, and create a space where neighbors and families can come together.”

The release says positions start at $13 per hour, with an additional $1 per hour for hours worked past 10 p.m.

In a written message, Shayna Kobuck, public relations specialist, gave a list of “a few of the benefits available to all Cane’s employees, including hourly crew.” Benefits include:

Medical and pharmacy insurance, life insurance, legal insurance, pet insurance, auto and renter’s insurance

401(k) with employer safe harbor match (age 21 & older), hospital indemnity and short-term disability

Restaurant is closed for all major holidays and has early closing hours for other nationally recognized events, like the Super Bowl

Education discounts and no-cost high school diplomas

Flexible scheduling

Weekly pay

People who are interested can apply at jobs.raisingcanes.com, and you have until March 14 to do so. Job interviews will be held at the new Raising Cane’s location.

“The March 31 grand opening will include 20 lucky customers winning free Cane’s for a year, community givebacks and more,” the release says. “As part of its commitment to the communities it serves, the Chubbuck restaurant will partner with local schools, sports teams and nonprofit organizations through fundraising opportunities and sponsorships.”