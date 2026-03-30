Reports: Utah State reaches agreement with next men’s basketball head coach - East Idaho News

LOGAN, Utah (KSL.com) – The Utah State Aggies have reportedly agreed to terms with former Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson to be the program’s next men’s basketball head coach.

Multiple reports surfaced on Monday that Jacobson would be ending a 20-year stint as the Panthers’ head coach and signing a five-year contract with Utah State.

Jacobson takes over for Jerrod Calhoun after Calhoun accepted the head coaching position at the University of Cincinnati.

Northern Iowa reached the 2026 NCAA Tournament, where they lost to St. John’s as a 12-seed.

About Ben Jacobson

The Mayville, North Dakota, native has been on the Northern Iowa coaching staff since 2001, when he was the program’s top assistant.

He became the 21st head coach in Panthers history when he was elevated to the lead job in 2006.

The 55-year-old has amassed a 397-259 (.605) career record while leading the Panthers into the NCAA Tournament five times.

In 2009, Jacobson’s Northern Iowa reached the Sweet 16 after upsetting No. 1 Kansas as a nine-seed.

Jacobson and his wife, Dawn, have two children, Hunter and Tanner.