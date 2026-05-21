Sugar City man charged for allegedly possessing sexually explicit images of minors - East Idaho News

SUGAR CITY — A 21-year-old man was arrested in Salem recently and charged for possessing nude images and videos of teenage girls.

According to court documents, Wyatt Widdison is charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a child for having child sexual abuse material. This carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.

On Jan. 29, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Widdison may have had sex with a 16-year-old girl, according to court documents. While investigating the incident, Widdison’s phone was searched, and authorities reportedly found Widdison was conversing with two girls online, ages 14 and 15, and they were exchanging nude images and videos.

Widdison was arraigned in a Fremont County court on May 18, and his bail was set to $500,000.

According to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, investigators believe there may be additional individuals with information related to the investigation who have not come forward. The office encourages them to contact Madison County detectives.

During his arraignment, Widdison said he would be seeking to hire his own attorney. There are currently no filings for this attorney or a public defender. EastIdahoNews.com will reach out to Widdison’s attorney for comment once a filing has been made.

Widdison’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.