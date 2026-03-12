 Ririe caps season with Nuclear Conference honors - East Idaho News
prep boys basketball

Ririe caps season with Nuclear Conference honors

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Ririe boys basketball
Ririe coach Jordan Hamilton talks to his team during a game at the state tournament. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com.
EASTERN IDAHO — Ririe was well-represented in the Nuclear All-Conference boys basketball list.

The Bulldogs, who won the district title and finished third at the 3A state tournament, landed top honors with Kody Landon selected Player of the Year, Kolter Lewis tabbed Defensive Player of the Year, Thomas Henderson named Sixth Man of the Year, and Jordan Hamilton named Coach of the Year.

Kody Landon led Ririe in scoring and was among team leaders in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Note: Players selected by conference coaches.

Player of the Year: Kody Landon, Ririe

Defensive Player of the Year: Kolter Lewis, Ririe

Sixth Man of the Year: Thomas Henderson, Ririe

Coach of the Year: Jordan Hamilton, Ririe

FIRST TEAM
Wyatt Killpack, Firth
Brycen Andersen, Firth
Canon Calder, West Jefferson
Owen Reid, North Fremont
Cooper Brown, Ririe

SECOND TEAM
Madex Howell, Firth
Hobbs Hall, West Jefferson
Travis Marshall, North Fremont
Cam Shuldberg, North Fremont
Quinton Hall, Firth

THIRD TEAM
Ian Johnson, Ririe
Boedi Miskin, West Jefferson
Justus Burtenshaw, West Jefferson
Ricky Arriaga, Firth
Bryce Nedrow, North Fremont

