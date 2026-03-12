Ririe caps season with Nuclear Conference honors - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Ririe was well-represented in the Nuclear All-Conference boys basketball list.

The Bulldogs, who won the district title and finished third at the 3A state tournament, landed top honors with Kody Landon selected Player of the Year, Kolter Lewis tabbed Defensive Player of the Year, Thomas Henderson named Sixth Man of the Year, and Jordan Hamilton named Coach of the Year.

Kody Landon led Ririe in scoring and was among team leaders in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Note: Players selected by conference coaches.

Player of the Year: Kody Landon, Ririe

Defensive Player of the Year: Kolter Lewis, Ririe

Sixth Man of the Year: Thomas Henderson, Ririe

Coach of the Year: Jordan Hamilton, Ririe

FIRST TEAM

Wyatt Killpack, Firth

Brycen Andersen, Firth

Canon Calder, West Jefferson

Owen Reid, North Fremont

Cooper Brown, Ririe

SECOND TEAM

Madex Howell, Firth

Hobbs Hall, West Jefferson

Travis Marshall, North Fremont

Cam Shuldberg, North Fremont

Quinton Hall, Firth

THIRD TEAM

Ian Johnson, Ririe

Boedi Miskin, West Jefferson

Justus Burtenshaw, West Jefferson

Ricky Arriaga, Firth

Bryce Nedrow, North Fremont