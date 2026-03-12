Ririe caps season with Nuclear Conference honors - East Idaho News

Ririe caps season with Nuclear Conference honorsPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — Ririe was well-represented in the Nuclear All-Conference boys basketball list.
The Bulldogs, who won the district title and finished third at the 3A state tournament, landed top honors with Kody Landon selected Player of the Year, Kolter Lewis tabbed Defensive Player of the Year, Thomas Henderson named Sixth Man of the Year, and Jordan Hamilton named Coach of the Year.
Kody Landon led Ririe in scoring and was among team leaders in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
Note: Players selected by conference coaches.
Player of the Year: Kody Landon, Ririe
Defensive Player of the Year: Kolter Lewis, Ririe
Sixth Man of the Year: Thomas Henderson, Ririe
Coach of the Year: Jordan Hamilton, Ririe
FIRST TEAM
Wyatt Killpack, Firth
Brycen Andersen, Firth
Canon Calder, West Jefferson
Owen Reid, North Fremont
Cooper Brown, Ririe
SECOND TEAM
Madex Howell, Firth
Hobbs Hall, West Jefferson
Travis Marshall, North Fremont
Cam Shuldberg, North Fremont
Quinton Hall, Firth
THIRD TEAM
Ian Johnson, Ririe
Boedi Miskin, West Jefferson
Justus Burtenshaw, West Jefferson
Ricky Arriaga, Firth
Bryce Nedrow, North Fremont