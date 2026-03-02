Riverbend Awareness Project recognizes National Ag Month - East Idaho News

March marks National Ag Month, a time to recognize and learn about farmers, ranchers, and agricultural workers. Agriculture remains one of Idaho’s largest economic drivers. From producing nearly one-third of the nation’s potatoes to ranking among the top states for wheat and dairy production, Idaho plays a vital role in the U.S. food supply. And with improved irrigation efficiency, advanced harvesting technology, and data-driven growing practices, farmers continue to adapt, protecting both their livelihoods and the food system.

Part two of the series highlights something many consumers rarely see: the extensive food safety measures that protect the American food supply. Beyond the logistics, however, lies something even more powerful—the community found within agriculture. From neighbors helping neighbors during freezing harvest nights to entire communities rallying to protect water rights. National Ag Month is not just about crops: it’s about stewardship, resilience, and the shared responsibility of ensuring safe, reliable, and affordable food for generations to come.

Find current and past episodes of the Riverbend Awareness Project wherever you enjoy podcasts or on the Riverbend Media Group podcast page here.