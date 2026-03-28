Rockland and Watersprings well represented on 1A All-State teams - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — It was a dominant season for Rockland, which finished 25-2 and won the 1A state championship.

The Bulldogs also dominated the 1A All-State awards this week, with Woodrow Lowder named Player of the Year and Shae Neal named Coach of the Year.

Lowder, a senior guard, averaged 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 steals, and 2.1 assists, and also connected on 55 3-pointers.

Neal led Rockland to its second state title since 2022.

Junior guard Xavier Parrish was selected to the first team after averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 steals, and 3.2 blocks.

Rockland’s senior wing Isaac Held was named to the second team after averaging a double-double of 11.8 points and 10.2 rebounds.

Watersprings, which finished 24-4 and earned the third-place trophy at the 1A state tournament, was also well represented on the All-State team.

Senior point guard Korban Nelson, who topped 1,000 career points, averaged 23 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.8 steals for the Warriors, was named to the first-team.

Teammate Ryan Demkowicz was also selected to the first team after averaging 15.8 points and 9.7 rebounds.

The All-State teams are voted on by the coaches from each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Player of the Year: Woodrow Lowder, Rockland

Coach of the Year: Shae Neal, Rockland

FIRST TEAM

Korban Nelson, Watersprings

Madix Miller, Garden Valley

Xavier Parrish, Rockland

Ryan Demkowicz, Watersprings

SECOND TEAM

Maxon Yearsley, Garden Valley

Isaac Held, Rockland

Noah Bollman, Genesee

Clancy Rablin, Camas County

Stockton Sears, Carey