 Rockland and Watersprings well represented on 1A All-State teams - East Idaho News
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All-state basketball

Rockland and Watersprings well represented on 1A All-State teams

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Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Rockland Woodrow Lowder Isaac Held Ethan Permann
The Rockland Bulldogs accept their banner and trophy after beating Garden Valley in the 1A boys’ basketball state championship game. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com.
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EASTERN IDAHO — It was a dominant season for Rockland, which finished 25-2 and won the 1A state championship.

The Bulldogs also dominated the 1A All-State awards this week, with Woodrow Lowder named Player of the Year and Shae Neal named Coach of the Year.

Lowder, a senior guard, averaged 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 steals, and 2.1 assists, and also connected on 55 3-pointers.

Neal led Rockland to its second state title since 2022.

Junior guard Xavier Parrish was selected to the first team after averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 steals, and 3.2 blocks.

Rockland’s senior wing Isaac Held was named to the second team after averaging a double-double of 11.8 points and 10.2 rebounds.

Watersprings, which finished 24-4 and earned the third-place trophy at the 1A state tournament, was also well represented on the All-State team.

Senior point guard Korban Nelson, who topped 1,000 career points, averaged 23 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.8 steals for the Warriors, was named to the first-team.

Teammate Ryan Demkowicz was also selected to the first team after averaging 15.8 points and 9.7 rebounds.

The All-State teams are voted on by the coaches from each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Player of the Year: Woodrow Lowder, Rockland

Coach of the Year: Shae Neal, Rockland

FIRST TEAM
Korban Nelson, Watersprings
Madix Miller, Garden Valley
Xavier Parrish, Rockland
Ryan Demkowicz, Watersprings

SECOND TEAM
Maxon Yearsley, Garden Valley
Isaac Held, Rockland
Noah Bollman, Genesee
Clancy Rablin, Camas County
Stockton Sears, Carey

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