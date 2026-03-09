Rollover crash near Buhl leaves man and child dead, another child flown to hospital - East Idaho News

BUHL — A 39-year-old Buhl man and a juvenile were killed Sunday evening in a rollover crash northwest of Buhl, according to Idaho State Police.

The wreck happened around 6:35 p.m. East 4800 North near North 800 East.

Investigators say the driver of a gold 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling west when the pickup veered off the right shoulder and rolled multiple times.

The driver and one of the three juvenile passengers died at the scene. A second juvenile was airlifted to a nearby hospital, while the third juvenile was taken from the scene by personal vehicle.

Troopers say only one of the four occupants was wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.

The road was blocked for roughly three hours while emergency crews worked the scene.

Responding agencies included the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, Castleford Fire, Buhl Police Department, and Buhl QRU.