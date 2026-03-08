Sage grouse arrive at their breeding grounds near Dubois - along with some unexpected visitors - East Idaho News

DUBOIS — Last Saturday morning, I was parked near a sage grouse lek along Yale/Kilgore Road, east of Dubois, by 5:30 a.m. No grouse were on it.

The temperature was a chilly 22 degrees, so I put my coat back on and wrapped myself in another one while I left the window down so I could hear any sounds.

For the next 35 minutes, exciting sounds filtered through the open window: coyotes howling, two flocks of trumpeter swans calling as they flew north, horned larks calling, and — finally — the wingbeats of several grouse flying onto the breeding ground.

It did not take long before the thumping sounds of the cocks, or male grouse, came drifting to me. Then, as it got lighter, I could make out a few pairs of cocks fighting over control of the preferred spots on the lek. By the time the sun came up, there were about 80 male grouse displaying, fighting and feeding around the lek — but the girls had not shown up.

After the sun came up, several more small flocks of 10 to 15 males flew onto the lek until there were over 100 sage grouse around me. Several males, deciding they wanted to vie for lek supremacy, walked right under my truck to reach the center. When they were 8 to 10 feet from my window, the clicking of my camera caused them to stop and look up, but they continued waddling to their destination. Fights broke out over the preferred spots.

A male sage grouse displaying in the center of the lek along Yale/Kilgore Road, east of Dubois, Feb. 28 | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

A male Sage grouse poses for a picture after walking under a truck parked near the lek along Yale/Kilgore Road, east of Dubois, Feb. 28. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

The sounds of the displaying cocks appeared to attract other wildlife. The flirting horned larks continued to fly in and out of the lek, and a small herd of pronghorns visited but walked around the birds.

As I watched, I saw a movement in the rearview mirror: a herd of 47 bull elk was approaching the birds.

The birds did not fly, but they stopped displaying as the elk walked through the flock and then jumped the fence to cross the road. It was a beautiful sight as each of the big animals, still wearing all of their antlers, gracefully cleared the fence and moved on.

Part of the herd of 47 bull elk pause to look back at the lek, east of Dubois, on their migration toward Island Park on Feb. 28. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com



Part of a herd of 47 bull elk jump a fence to visit the sage grouse lek along Yale/Kilgore Road, east of Dubois, on Feb. 28. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

After the elk disappeared in the rolling ridges, a golden eagle appeared about a quarter of a mile away, and all the grouse flew in different directions. I had not seen a single hen.

Heading back to Dubois, about 1 to 2 miles away from the lek, I spotted three flocks of hens on the side of the road. It is still too early for any breeding to take place, but those hens will likely start coming to the lek in two or three weeks — after the boys have decided who is the president and vice president of the area.

The lek that I was on is a very large one. There will be sub-leks develop, and each will have one or two dominant males that will do 60% to 80% of the breeding there. The males will determine who is superior, but the hens will determine which lek to visit, and a hen will probably visit different leks each day.

Last Saturday, I was very lucky – I was the only vehicle at this very well-known lek. I got there early, and my truck became just part of the terrain. Staying still and not moving allowed the birds and animals to approach me.

During a visit in early April last year, there were 11 vehicles on this lek. So, expect visitors when you go out — a lot of people enjoy watching the sage grouse displaying.

Pronghorns work their way around the sage grouse breeding ground located along Yale/Kilgore Road, east of Dubois, on Feb. 28. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

8 highly affordable gifts

I have been going through my study and found a collection of newspaper clippings and articles that my dad saved in a binder and some folders. When I was teaching at Madison High School, I would share one with my classes each Friday at the beginning of class. From time to time, I will share some with you.

Here is one that has been very good to me. The author is unknown, but please enjoy “Eight highly affordable gifts”:

The gift of listening — but you must REALLY listen. No interrupting, no daydreaming. No planning your response. Just listen. The gift of affection: Be generous with appropriate hugs, kisses, pats on the back and handholds. Let these small actions demonstrate the love you have for family and friends. The gift of laughter: Clip cartoons.Share articles and funny stories. Your gift will say, “I love to laugh with you.” The gift of a written note: It can be a simple “thanks for the help” note or a full sonnet. A brief, handwritten note may be remembered for a lifetime, and may even change a life. The gift of a compliment: A simple and sincere, “You look great in red,” or “You did a super job,” or “That was a wonderful meal,” can make someone’s day. The gift of a favor: Every day, go out of your way to do something kind. The gift of solitude: There are times when we want nothing better than to be left alone. Be sensitive to those times and give the gift of solitude to others. The gift of a cheerful disposition: The easiest way to feel good is to make others feel good.

Have a great week. Be safe and watch for big animals crossing the roads — they don’t make good hood ornaments!