Savannah Guthrie ‘plans to return’ to the ‘Today’ show, NBC says - East Idaho News

NEW YORK (CNN) — Savannah Guthrie “plans to return” to the “Today” show at some point, NBC said Thursday, in the network’s first public comments about her future on the telecast.

Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, has been missing for 33 days, as the “Today” show noted in a brief news update about the case on Thursday morning.

Guthrie spent several weeks in Tucson, Arizona, helping with the search, before recently returning to her home in New York.

NBC said Thursday that she stopped by the “Today” show’s iconic home, Studio 1A at Rockefeller Center, for the first time since her mother’s apparent abduction.

“Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues,” NBC said. “While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home.”

“I have every intention of coming back,” Guthrie told her colleagues during the visit, according to a source who was present. “I don’t know how to come back, but I don’t know how not to. You’re my family. And, I would like to try.”

Guthrie thanked the “Today” show team for “caring about my mom as much as I do.” She said, “I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me. And I don’t know what version of me that will be, but it will be.”

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones talked about Guthrie’s visit during the 10 a.m. hour of “Today.”

Guthrie “hugged every single person in this room,” Hager said. “She is beyond loved here.”

“Whenever you are ready, we are here,” Jones said, channeling what the co-hosts told Guthrie during the visit.

CNN reported last week that the timeline for Guthrie’s return to work was highly uncertain, and completely up to her, given the agonizing and all-consuming search for Nancy.