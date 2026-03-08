Scented-wax giant Scentsy announces layoffs at Meridian headquarters - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Scentsy has announced another round of layoffs.

The wickless-candle and scented-wax company said in a news release Thursday that about 11% of its jobs were eliminated.

Spokesperson Kellie Floto told the Idaho Statesman on Friday that 87 employees were let go, including employees at its Meridian headquarters and remote and international employees. Roles in manufacturing and shipping were not affected, Floto said by email.

The layoffs come nearly a year after Scentsy eliminated 116 positions in April 2025. Before those cuts, the company told the Statesman that it had just over 1,000 employees, nearly a 40% drop from its peak in 2021.

Scentsy CEO Dan Orchard said the layoffs were necessary to ensure the company’s long-term success.

“We are deeply grateful for the contributions of every impacted employee and are committed to supporting them through this transition,” Orchard said Thursday in the release.

The company said in the release that affected employees were offered compensation packages based on years of service.

Scentsy was the fifth-largest Meridian employer in 2024, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. The consumer-products giant moved into its headquarters off Eagle Road north of Interstate 84 in 2013. In 2021, it surpassed $1 billion in revenue, according to Direct Selling News magazine.