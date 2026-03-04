 Explosion on Bannock County property hospitalizes man with 'serious bodily injuries' - East Idaho News
Local

Explosion on Bannock County property hospitalizes man with ‘serious bodily injuries’

Logan Ramsey

Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Bannock County Sheriff's deputies
Bannock County sheriff’s vehicles are parked outside a residence on North Nelson Lane where authorities say a man was injured in a “small explosion” Wednesday morning. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
POCATELLO — A man was injured Wednesday morning in an explosion in Bannock County.

Bannock County spokeswoman Emma Iannacone described it as a “small explosion,” confirming that it took place on a property on North Nelson Lane, to the northwest of Pocatello and Chubbuck, outside of city limits. The initial emergency call came in about 8:30 a.m., she said.

A resident of the neighborhood told EastIdahoNews.com that she heard the explosion that morning, and that it sounded like a “sonic boom.”

Bannock sheriff’s deputies and the North Bannock Fire Department responded to the incident, and a Pocatello ambulance transported the 45-year-old man to the hospital. According to Iannacone, the man “suffered serious bodily injuries.”

Iannacone told EastIdahoNews.com that the explosion happened inside a “shop” on the property, and that there is some “structure damage.”

Authorities are investigating to determine the cause of the explosion.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Bannock County explosion mar 4
Bannock County sheriff’s deputies investigate a property on North Nelson Lane, where authorities say a man was injured in a “small explosion” Wednesday morning. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

