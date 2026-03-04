Explosion on Bannock County property hospitalizes man with 'serious bodily injuries' - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man was injured Wednesday morning in an explosion in Bannock County.

Bannock County spokeswoman Emma Iannacone described it as a “small explosion,” confirming that it took place on a property on North Nelson Lane, to the northwest of Pocatello and Chubbuck, outside of city limits. The initial emergency call came in about 8:30 a.m., she said.

A resident of the neighborhood told EastIdahoNews.com that she heard the explosion that morning, and that it sounded like a “sonic boom.”

Bannock sheriff’s deputies and the North Bannock Fire Department responded to the incident, and a Pocatello ambulance transported the 45-year-old man to the hospital. According to Iannacone, the man “suffered serious bodily injuries.”

Iannacone told EastIdahoNews.com that the explosion happened inside a “shop” on the property, and that there is some “structure damage.”

Authorities are investigating to determine the cause of the explosion.

This story will be updated as more details become available.