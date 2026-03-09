Strong winds to whip eastern Idaho through Tuesday - East Idaho News

Strong winds to whip eastern Idaho through TuesdayPublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS – It’s going to be a windy few days in eastern Idaho.
The National Weather Service in Pocatello says a wind advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Monday. A second advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Forecasters are predicting southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph for the first advisory, with wind gusts up to 60 mph. The second advisory on Tuesday will have west winds of 25 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.
The areas of impact include the Arco and Mud Lake desert, and the lower Snake River Plain. Areas like American Falls, Blackfoot, Craters of the Moon, Shelley, Fort Hall and Pocatello are specifically mentioned on the NWS’s website.
“Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around,” the advisory says. “Use extra caution.”
Rexburg and surrounding communities are also impacted. There were reports of power outages in that area. As of 1:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Power’s website shows there are 152 customers without power. The cause of the outage is unclear.
The NWS in Pocatello also has a high wind watch in effect late Wednesday night through Thursday evening for the Butte and Blackfoot region.
Gusts of 55 to 65 mph are possible, with southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph.
“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” meteorologists say. “Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.”
The graphic below has additional information about wind gusts in the area on Monday.
The latest road conditions and closures are available on the Idaho Transportation Department’s Idaho 511 website. Live traffic cams and a complete seven-day forecast are available here.
