Suspect in custody after 3 women found dead in southern Utah, police say - East Idaho News

TORREY, Utah (KSL) — Police arrested a man in connection with a triple homicide in Wayne County that happened on Wednesday, which prompted a manhunt in several counties across southern and central Utah.

The search spanned across southern and central Utah, northern Arizona and eventually, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, where the suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Investigators tracked the suspect, who was driving one of the victims’ vehicles, the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a news release Thursday. It said there were no ongoing threats to the public and investigators don’t have any outstanding suspects.

The investigation started when dispatchers received a call about two deceased women found on a hiking trail Wednesday afternoon. A third woman was found dead at a home in Wayne County, the release said. One of the women was in her 30s, one was in her 60s and one was in her 80s. Their names have not yet been released.

Officials did not say how they died, nor how the hikers’ deaths were connected to the woman found in the home or a potential motive.

“As this remains an active investigation, with the suspect at large, law enforcement is urging residents in the Torrey and surrounding area to take extra precautions, such as locking doors, remaining at home or with others, and being vigilant about surroundings. Please report any suspicious activity to 911,” the Department of Public Safety said.

The agency added that multiple scenes are being investigated in Torrey and surrounding areas.

Police asked for the public’s help in the search for a 2022 white Subaru Outback with license plate U560YF. People can report tips to siac@utah.gov, 801-965-3838 or dial 911. Don’t approach the vehicle, police said.

Multiple school, government closures

Schools in Wayne County canceled classes for Thursday.

“Due to unfolding events in the county, out of an abundance of caution and concern for student and public safety, schools will be closed tomorrow and Friday. We will also have counselors in place to support students when we are back in session next week. We will communicate updates as things unfold,” the Wayne County School District said in a statement.

The Wayne County Courthouse in Loa also said it would be closed Thursday “due to the current situation in Wayne County.”

“We will provide updates if there are any changes. Thank you for your understanding,” courthouse officials wrote in a statement.

The Wayne Community Health Center, in Bicknell, and Kazan Memorial Clinic, in Escalante, also announced they will be closed Thursday.

Multicounty manhunt

Several sheriff’s offices in the surrounding area in southern, central and eastern Utah urged residents to exercise caution and lock their doors.

Officials in Wayne County alerted residents on Facebook that “due to the recent incident that occurred in Wayne County today (the sheriff’s office) is asking residents to take extra precautions, keep their lights on, keep doors locked, remain home or with others this evening if possible.”

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said multiple agencies were in the area and working to keep residents safe. They’ve asked residents to report anything that causes alarm to the Wayne County dispatch line, which is 800-356-8757.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office posted about 11 p.m. Wednesday, thanking residents for “taking precautions,” and added that it “feels there is no longer a threat in our area. Please remain vigilant.”

A public safety alert went out to residents in Beaver late Wednesday, urging residents in the area of Elm Tree Lane to shelter in place, keep their doors locked, remove keys from their vehicles and turn on their outside lights. Police in Beaver later clarified that the lockdown was unrelated to the Wayne County search.

FBI spokeswoman Sandra Yi Barker in Salt Lake City said the FBI is aware of the situation in Wayne County, though she didn’t give any specifics. The agency is, however, prepared to assist if needed, she said.

The investigation, however, is still ongoing as members of the Utah State Bureau of Investigation and the Utah Crime Lab process two crime scenes in the Lyman and Torrey area.

This story will be updated as more information is available.