Turn shopping into a tradition at the Spring Bazaar in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local event can be your one-stop shop if you are looking for a Mother’s Day gift, Easter basket fillers, and spring or summer decor.

The Spring Bazaar is returning to Bonneville High School this year on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s free to enter. You can “shop, eat, mingle, and repeat” at the craft fair, according to the flyer.

The first 100 people through the door will get a free cinnamon roll from Mrs. Powell’s.

“It’s a great opportunity to get out of the house because the weather is getting nice and spend some time with your girlfriends and your family,” said Haylie Rowberry, the event coordinator.

A vendor at the Spring Bazaar last year. | Courtesy Haylie Rowberry

A fun giveaway will be happening during the day, and it will be a scavenger hunt.

“We did something similar last year, and it was a big hit, so we thought we would try it again,” Rowberry told EastIdahoNews.com.

Here’s how the scavenger hunt works. DJ Guido — who runs the music at the event — is giving away an item from a vendor every hour. Participants have to find the booth selling the item, get a claim ticket to win and bring it back to him.

There will be 120 vendors at the Spring Bazaar. New this year is a business called Cow Friend Soap, which is a bath and body booth. Another one is Turtle Tea, which sells boba drinks. Then there’s Beau & Bows, which sells matching hairbows and neckties for the whole family.

See the list below of all the vendors that will be there.

“I love that it’s an opportunity to support the local community and support small businesses and local entrepreneurs,” Rowberry said.

There are junior vendors, who are under 18, like Brysens Ball Claws. It’s 3D printed golf accessories.

There’s also one vendor who is Deaf, and he’s an artist, Rowberry said. His name is Frankie Grant.

“He does drawings and postcards. He makes his own bookmarks and kids’ painting kits. He is very talented, and so I am excited to have him this year,” she said.

There will be Girl Scout cookies there, too and plenty of food vendors to choose from.

The Spring Bazaar has grown in popularity over the years. Rowberry said she’s created a slogan for the event, “Spring Bazaar: where shopping turns into traditions.”

“The Spring Bazaar has become a tradition for many. I have talked to several families that have been coming for years and years, and they look forward to it every year,” she added.

Rowberry puts on the Fall Bazaar, which will be happening in November.