Twin Falls County woman wanted for rape, sexual battery of a child - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS, (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 39-year-old woman for this week’s most wanted.

Kassandra Ranay Meads is wanted for rape and sexual battery of a minor child, according to the office. Her bond is set at $100,000.

Meads is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has blond/brown hair with blue eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call 208-343-COPS. You can call anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward.