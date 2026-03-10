UPDATE: Teen girl and her captor have been found - East Idaho News

UPDATE 9:28 P.M.

Delia and the suspect have been found.

Just before 9:30 p.m., Idaho State Police canceled the AMBER Alert. No further details have been released.

ORIGINAL STORY

JEROME – Idaho State Police issued an AMBER Alert for a missing Jerome girl Monday night.

Just before 9 p.m., ISP reported that 15-year-old Delia was taken from her home. The suspect is 23-year-old Francisco Vargas Pegueros.

Specific details about the alleged kidnapping have not been released, but police are asking for the public’s help in locating them. They are believed to be traveling through Utah and possibly Colorado in a black 2007 GMC Yukon. The vehicle has a Texas license plate, number TZK 7776.

Delia is 5 foot 7 inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and is wearing a dark grey sweater, blue jeans, and grey Jordan shoes.

Pegueros is 5 foot 1 and 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Details about his attire were not available.

Police are urging anyone who sees them to call 911 immediately.