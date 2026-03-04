Utah woman who stabbed husband 5 times says she 'snapped,' police say - East Idaho News

MURRAY, Utah (KSL) — A Murray woman was arrested Wednesday and accused of stabbing her husband five times.

Carina Jenny Navarro, 33, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of five counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child and assault.

The investigation began early Wednesday when a man showed up at Intermountain Medical Center with multiple stab wounds.

The man told police he had gotten into an argument with his wife, Navarro, and “that the argument escalated to a physical altercation where Carina grabbed a 6-inch long steak knife,” according to a police booking affidavit. He said he tried to take the knife away from her, but she “stabbed him multiple times in his back, near his shoulder blade and left bicep. The hospital would later report that there were five total stab wounds. (He) also had multiple cuts and scrapes on his right forearm, where he reported that Carina grabbed him and scratched him with her fingernails.”

The attack happened while the couple’s two young children were in the residence sleeping, police said. Officers went to the couple’s apartment and found blood in several areas.

When questioned, Navarro told police there had never been violence in their relationship before, “but tonight for some reason she just ‘snapped,'” the affidavit alleges. “Carina told detectives that she didn’t know why she was so enraged or what led her (to pick) up the knife, only that she was ‘going through a lot.'”