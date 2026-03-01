Warmer temperatures projected this week, but one day is showing chance for rain and snow - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — With the exception of a few minor winter storms, the National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a mild week for eastern Idaho.

As of Thursday afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Audra Moore tells EastIdahoNews.com there is a small chance of snow in the higher elevations late Sunday and early Monday.

Snowfall is most likely on the mountain passes, including Galena Summit, Pine Creek Pass and Emigration Summit, as well as other mountain areas like the Bear River range. Moore says these areas may receive up to an inch of snow.

“Maybe an inch, if that,” Moore says. “Another warm system that looks really light. The impact will be minimal.”

Snowfall throughout the Snake River Plain, from Pocatello and McCammon all the way to Island Park, is expected to be hit-or-miss.

“Little to no snow for most of us down here. Farther up north through Rexburg (and beyond), maybe you see a few flurries,” says Moore.

Temperatures were expected to be in the low 50s on Sunday afternoon and decrease into the 30 overnight. Wind gusts will also be mild.

Getting into Tuesday and Wednesday, Moore says it’s looking pretty mild. Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 40s and low 50s for most of eastern Idaho, with little to no wind gusts.

Late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, Moore says we’ll see a 5- to 10-degree dip in temperatures as another storm passes through the area.

“That’ll bring some more snow accumulation for our mountain passes, maybe some light accumulation around Stanley, Driggs and Island Park,” says Moore.

While the Ashton area could get a light dusting of snow — about two-tenths of an inch — Moore anticipates most of the precipitation will come in the form of rain on Thursday. Winds are expected to be around 20-25 mph.

Moore is anticipating dry conditions throughout eastern Idaho on Friday and Saturday, with the possibility of another storm system moving in late Saturday night.

“That’s still a pretty big question mark, but there could be something there,” she says.

For the latest road conditions and closures, visit the Idaho Transportation Department’s Idaho 511 website. Live weather cams and a complete seven-day forecast in your area are available here.