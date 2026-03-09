WATCH LIVE | Day 10 of Kouri Richins murder trial - East Idaho News

PARK CITY, Utah — Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three boys, is accused of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, in 2022. She is on trial in Summit County, Utah, on charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, insurance fraud and forgery.

Today is the 10th day of the trial. It is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. EastIdahoNews.com will be livestreaming court proceedings each day. You can watch in the video player above.

Watch “Courtroom Insider with Nate Eaton” each weeknight at 7 p.m. on the East Idaho News YouTube channel for a recap of each day of the trial. Live written updates can be found here.