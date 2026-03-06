Why Pixar's 'Hoppers' is another reminder of how hard it is to recapture past magic - East Idaho News

There was a stretch of time when Pixar seemed untouchable.

The animation studio’s movies weren’t just the best animated films coming out; they were often among the best movies of the year, period. Filmmakers managed to tell stories that worked on multiple levels, blending humor, heart and meaningful themes in a way that felt effortless.

And they did it without beating audiences over the head with a message.

Think about it: “Coco,” which explored family, memory and legacy in a way that felt heartfelt rather than preachy. “Inside Out” somehow managed to turn emotions into characters and still deliver a thoughtful look at growing up. “Ratatouille” was about believing in yourself and pursuing your passion, even when the world says you don’t belong. And “Finding Nemo” balanced a thrilling adventure with a story about trust and learning when to let go.

Pixar’s best movies were funny, visually stunning and emotionally grounded all at once. Lately, though, that magic has felt harder to find.

The studio’s latest film, “Hoppers,” hit theaters Friday. While it isn’t a disaster by any stretch, it is another Pixar film that feels like it’s searching for the spark that once defined the studio.

A creative idea that doesn’t quite land

The premise of “Hoppers” actually sounds promising.

The story centers on Mabel, a nature-loving young woman who shares a close bond with her grandmother and a peaceful forest area known as “the glade.” When developers threaten that environment, Mabel is determined to protect it.

Through a new scientific invention, she finds a way to transfer her consciousness into a robotic beaver so she can interact with the animals living in the glade and try to stop the destruction.

It’s a quirky concept, but quirky ideas have never been a problem for Pixar — it thrives on unusual concepts. After all, this is the studio that made audiences fall in love with toys that come to life, a rat who dreams of becoming a chef, and personified emotions running the control panel inside a child’s mind.

The challenge with “Hoppers” isn’t the idea, it’s how that idea is executed.

The story struggles to build momentum, and the emotional beats that should anchor the movie never quite land. The film moves from scene to scene without creating the kind of emotional investment Pixar movies usually excel at.

A lead character that never fully connects

Much of the movie’s success hinges on Mabel — and, unfortunately, that’s where things begin to falter.

She’s clearly meant to be a passionate, free-spirited character who cares deeply about the environment and the animals around her. That kind of character should be easy to root for, but Mabel isn’t as engaging as the movie seems to think she is.

Instead of feeling charming or inspiring, she sometimes comes across as frustrating. Her motivations are understandable, but her personality doesn’t quite click in the way Pixar protagonists usually do — think Woody, Buzz, Marlin, Remy and Miguel.

These characters were all instantly memorable because they were flawed, relatable and easy to care about. Mabel never quite reaches that level, which makes it harder for the audience to connect with her story.

The missing ingredient is fun

Another thing Pixar movies typically excel at is humor. Even the studio’s more emotional films are packed with clever jokes, visual gags and memorable comedic moments.

The laughs are part of what makes us want to watch the films over and over again. “Hoppers” feels noticeably lighter in the humor department.

For a movie that should feel energetic and adventurous, the film’s tone often comes across as strangely subdued. There are a couple of moments that might get a chuckle, but the comedy rarely finds a rhythm.

That lack of humor contributes to the movie’s biggest problem: it feels a bit flat. Animated adventures like this thrive when the audience is having fun alongside the characters. Without that sense of fun, the journey is less engaging.

Another ‘fine’ Pixar movie

Here’s the interesting thing about “Hoppers”: It isn’t terrible.

The animation looks great. The world of the glade is colorful and nicely designed. There are a few moments that hint at what the movie could have been, but it never quite rises above being simply “fine.”

In many ways, it reminded me of Pixar’s “Elio.” That film also had some interesting ideas and a few good moments, but it quickly faded from memory once the credits rolled.

“Hoppers” is similar: It’s not a failure, but it’s not particularly memorable.

Younger audiences may enjoy it more

One important note: Kids may have a different experience with this movie than adults.

My 9-year-old enjoyed it quite a bit, which says something. The colorful animation, animal characters and adventurous premise are likely to appeal to younger viewers.

For children who aren’t comparing it to Pixar’s greatest hits, “Hoppers” may simply feel like a fun animated adventure — and that’s perfectly fine.

But for audiences of a certain age, we remember when Pixar created movies that entertained kids while also deeply resonating with adults. That balance was part of the studio’s magic.

Final thoughts

If “Hoppers” came from a smaller animation studio without Pixar’s rich history, it might feel like a perfectly serviceable family film.

However, when a studio has spent decades churning out films like “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Finding Nemo” and “Ratatouille,” audiences naturally expect something more than just “pretty good.” That’s why “Hoppers” feels like a missed opportunity.

All in all, “Hoppers” feels more like a one-time watch. And until Pixar finds its storytelling spark again, that feeling may continue.

“Hoppers” is rated PG for action/peril, some scary images, and mild language.