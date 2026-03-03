Women's-only gym offers 'unintimidating and beginner-friendly' atmosphere - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A local couple who has a love for fitness opened up a women’s-only gym to help women feel empowered and gain confidence as they pursue their fitness journeys.

Jaiden Stevens and his fiancé Avri Quigley, of Rexburg, opened Her Fit in June 2025. The gym is located at 230 North 2nd East in Rexburg. Stevens said the whole focus of the gym is to be as “unintimidating and beginner-friendly as possible.”

“We’ve been really impressed with how needed it was,” Stevens said about the gym coming to the Rexburg community. “(It’s been a) way faster growth than we were expecting. It’s really been pretty amazing.”

Stevens and Quigley are also both massage therapists, which played a key role in why they opened a gym in the first place. Stevens founded HYH Wellness — which is currently nominated for Idaho’s Best Massage Clinic — two years ago with his mom.

Stevens and Quigley have talked with their massage clients, who Stevens pointed out are a majority of women, and realized there was a need for a women’s-only gym.

“We get apologized to a lot if people feel like their bodies aren’t a certain way,” Stevens mentioned as a massage therapist. “They’ll forego self-care because they don’t feel like they look a certain way. … We have heard so many aches and pains from (women) about wanting to improve but maybe being intimidated by more traditional (gym) spaces.”

Her Fit features basic cardio machines, leg machines, dumbbells and a cable tower. There are personal trainers available, a sauna and a tanning booth.

“It’s Idaho’s only 24/7 women’s-only gym,” Stevens added. “There are other women-only fitness spaces but they’re not 24/7 and they’re all circuit-training orientated so only classes.”

Courtesy Jaiden Stevens

The gym currently has about 250 members and Stevens mentioned they are planning to cap memberships somewhere between 350 and 400 members.

“We don’t want it to ever be too crowded in there,” he said.

In the future, they hope to offer group fitness and have a member-led daycare for women to drop their kids off so they can workout.

Stevens mentioned they also do monthly giveaways for Her Fit members. They’ve given away different items in the past such as grocery, retail and gas gift cards, as well as self-care packages that include diffusers, massages and gift cards to nail salons.

Her Fit memberships are $30/month for the yearly plan and $40/month for a month-to-month plan. Stevens said they are the only gym in the Rexburg area to also offer a four-month option, which is marketed as a semester contract, for $35/month. There’s a $25 enrollment fee.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t ever start. They are uncomfortable with the situation that they’re in. They’re afraid of seeming like they don’t know what they’re doing or like they don’t have everything put together,” Stevens stated. “It’s ok to take a second and figure it out and be bad at things for long enough to get good at those things and enjoy the benefits.”

More information on Her Fit can be found on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Jaiden Stevens and his fiancé Avri Quigley founded Her Fit. | Courtesy Jaiden Stevens

The sauna at Her Fit. | Courtesy Jaiden Stevens