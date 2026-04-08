Ammon man facing marijuana trafficking charge following residential disturbance - East Idaho News

AMMON — A report of a domestic disturbance resulted in a large cache of marijuana products being found and the arrest of a 21-year-old man.

Jorge Ruiz-Gomez of Ammon is facing one felony count of trafficking marijuana.

If he is found guilty, the possible punishment is a minimum of one year and a maximum of 15 years in prison. A mandatory minimum fine of $5,000 and a possible maximum of $50,000.

According to court documents, deputies with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of Chasewood Drive on Saturday night.

Upon arriving at the residence, the deputy could hear yelling and the sound of someone being hit.

The front door was wide open, and the deputy reported seeing Ruiz-Gomez fighting with another woman, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The document states that the deputy ordered Ruiz-Gomez, the woman, and everyone out of the home. The deputy drew his pistol and aimed it at the 21-year-old.

Ruiz-Gomez was ordered away from the woman, and the woman stayed near her car until other deputies arrived.

When attempting to detain Ruiz-Gomez, the deputy noticed he appeared intoxicated and emotional while he was on the ground. He claimed that the woman had broken into his home, and a witness who spoke with deputies confirmed this.

Due to the situation, a safety sweep of the home was performed, and during this, several wrappers on the floor were found that belonged to THC Vape packaging, along with a large amount of cash.

Other drug paraphernalia were found in a bedroom closet, and a large bag of a green leafy substance.

A search warrant was obtained, and the following was found:

A fanny pack that had paraphernalia items and a plastic bag containing THC vapes inside.

In the kitchen, 5 unopened boxes of Be$os, that had four sleeves that contain 50 THC vapes, for a total of 200 vapes per box. There was also a loose full pack and a half-full sleeve, druig paraphernalia, marijuana wax and loose cash.

In the master bedroom, multiple THC vape pens, cash and marijuana edibles were found.

In the hallway bathroom on the second floor, drug paraphernalia with a leafy substance, a marijuana bud and cash were found.

In an office upstairs, THC edibles, THC vapes, “fade” pre-roll and “raw” pre-roll, THC wax, green leafy substance, paraphernalia, UV lights, a scale, and a backpack with loose cash.

In Ruiz-Gomez’s vehicle, more THC vape, a baggie with a white powder, and $47 was found.

Ruiz-Gomez is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. on April 17 before Magistrate Jacob Workman.

Though Ruiz-Gomez has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.