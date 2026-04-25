Around the Horn: Conference leaders holding on down the stretch as districts approach - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Conference leaders held their ground on Friday as Highland, Bonneville, Wendell, and Preston all notched wins.

Here’s the roundup from Friday’s softball action.

West Side 16, Ririe 6

The Pirates pounded out 18 hits in five innings and pulled away with 10 runs over the fourth and fifth innings.

Halle Taylor homered and finished with four RBIs and Halle Wade hit a pair of doubles and also knocked in four runs for West Side (8-9).

Elli Brookover had two RBIs for Ririe (4-15).

Highland 16, Madison 0; Highland 10, Madison 0

The Rams remained unbeaten in the 6A District 5-6 conference with the doubleheader sweep.

Cedar Lacey finished with three doubles and three RBIs and Bailey Hill also knocked in three runs in the opener. Emery Walls led Highland with four RBIs.

McKenna Sutton struck out seven to earn the win.

Emery Walls got the win in the second game, striking out seven.

Maddi Devore had three RBIs for the Rams (15-4-1, 7-0-1).

Madison dropped to 1-17, 0-8.

Bonneville 11, Shelley 3

The Bees remained atop the District 6 5A standings with the win.

Alyvia Rudd hit two doubles and finished with two RBIs and Gracie Longhurst earned the win, striking out nine in four innings for Bonneville (13-6, 5-2).

Carlie Hurd finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Shelley (10-5, 3-3).

Wendell 11, Malad 2

Wendell (17-4, 4-1) broke open a close game with four runs in the fifth and added five runs in the seventh to seal the win in a battle of the top two South East Idaho Conference teams.

The Dragons (14-4, 3-1) were held to four hits.

Preston 14, Marsh Valley 4

Preston scored in every inning to pull away and remain unbeaten in conference play.

Brielle Biggs hit two doubles and finished 5 for 5, and Averie Madsen and Chloe Dunn each knocked in two runs for Preston (19-1, 7-0).

Hazel Sorensen and Olivia Campbell each had two hits for Marsh Valley (6-13-1, 1-5).

Declo 18, Soda Springs 1

The Cardinals were held to two hits as Declo (7-11, 4-2) ended the game after three innings.

Aiyana Davis had an RBI, and Bobbie Jo Ashley doubled for Soda Springs (3-13-1, 0-6).

Bear Lake 16, American Falls 6

Abby Humpherys and Brielle Romrell each homered for the Bears, who pulled away with 13 runs over the third through fifth innings.

Romrell finished with six RBIs for Bear Lake (17-4, 7-1) and Brooklynn Pope was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Mckenzie Mendez hit a two-run homer for American Falls (11-11, 3-4) in the first inning.