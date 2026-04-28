Cinco de Mayo event returning to Idaho Falls aims to unite community - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local business owner invites community members to celebrate during its Cinco de Mayo event.

EastIdahoNews.com spoke with the owner of Calakas Tacos & Miches, Liliana Sanchez, who is hosting her event on May 3. It will run from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Waterfront, 1220 Event Center Drive.

Sanchez said that this year, her goal is to make this year’s event much bigger and better than last year’s celebration, while also providing a moment of unity.

“That’s our goal for Cinco de Mayo and for all the events that we do for the community, to get our culture and the American culture together,” Sanchez said. “We can learn from each other, get involved in the community and spend some time learning from each other.”

Another part of the event is highlighting local businesses, given the very uncertain economy.

She said the event will host over 40 vendors — nine of whom are local food trucks — selling handmade goods, desserts and other items.

“All the businesses are hurting,” Sanchez said. “Let’s get this in a right place and make this community bigger, better and stronger. Everybody needs to be together, and I think events like this will make it happen.”

Other aspects of the event will be a car show, which was also held last year. So far, more than 100 cars are expected.

There will also be live music, featuring performances by Nueva Generación 2000, Álvaro y su Technobanda Vallarta, and Los Beristains. The event will also have dance performances, including Dance Azteca Quetzalcoatl.

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Sanchez told EastIdahoNews.com that one of the performers will be a treat for more of the parents in the crowd. This performer is with El Chichiculiote.

She said that last year, around 5,000 individuals attended the event, and hopes the weather will cooperate in May.

“(If) it rains, shines, snows, whatever, we’re gonna be there,” Sanchez said.

Another Cinco de Mayo event is being held on May 2 and 3 by the East Idaho Cinco de Mayo Celebration. EastIdahoNews.com will have more information on that event later this week.

Visit the Fiestas Patrias 208 Idaho Events Facebook group for more information.