Deputies respond to school after report of student threatening to harm others - East Idaho News

ARCO — Deputies responded to the Butte County Middle/High School on Tuesday after reports that a student had been making threats to harm others.

According to a Facebook post by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the school to investigate a report of possible threats made by a student.

Multiple parents reached out to EastIdahoNews.com, the district and the Sheriff’s Office with concerns that the student accused of making threats was attending school on Wednesday.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the district and we were forwarded to Principal Allen Carter, who declined to speak further on the incident, and referred us to the Butte County Superintendent, Dr. Jill Hettinger.

Hettinger told us that she is unable to give us anymore information, but says she feels satisfied with the work done by law enforcement regarding the matter,

We also contacted the Butte County Sheriff’s Office and were told deputies were not aware if the student did or did not attend school Wednesday.

According to the post, deputies and school officials investigated the incident, interviewed the involved parties, and contacted the parents of the involved student “to ensure they were aware of the situation and evaluate any other possible concerns.”

The Sheriff’s Office says there does not appear to be any ongoing threat and they are working closely with Butte County School District administration and the parents of the involved juvenile to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff.

“We appreciate the school district administrators for their support and assistance in this case and will continue to work closely with them in the future,” says the post.

The Sheriff’s Office disabled the comments on the post.

The school’s Facebook page also posted about the incident, saying that “after a thorough investigation, both the Butte County Law Enforcement and the Butte County School District have determined that there is no present threat to our school community.”

The school says the Butte County School District takes all reports of potential threats very seriously.

“Every concern is promptly investigated in collaboration with local law enforcement to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” says the post. “The safety of our school community remains our highest priority. We appreciate your continued support and encourage anyone with concerns to report them to school administration so they can be addressed appropriately.”

We have reached out to Butte County Sheriff Dave Hansen and have not received a response. We will update as soon as we hear more.