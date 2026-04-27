DINEEN CUP: Spud Kings' season comes to an end after being shut out by South Shore - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – There will be no Dineen Cup championship repeat for the Spud Kings.

Idaho Falls’ season ended Sunday night in a 1-0 loss to the South Shore Kings in the elimination round of the finals at Mountain America Center.

It was the second consecutive game the Spud Kings were shut out and third time in their past four games.

London Kearney scored at 13:34 of the first period for South Shore and that proved enough, despite the Spud Kings getting 32 shots on goal.

Idaho Falls finished the regular season in second place in the Mountain Division behind Ogden, and opened the divisional best-of 5 semifinals against Grand Junction.

After winning the first game, the Spud Kings dropped three straight to the River Hawks and had to play the waiting game to find out who they would play next.

As defending Dineen Cup champion, the Spud Kings were already guaranteed a spot in the championship round and awarded hosting duties.

During the three-week layoff, coach Anthony Bohn said the goal was to reset and get everybody back on the same page.

Plus, getting a little rest before the final round was probably a good thing.

The Spud Kings beat the South Shore Kings in the Friday’s finals opener, holding on for a 5-4 win.

“I thought (the offense) was good and we generated it different ways, which is what we talked about,” Bohn said following the opener. “It was good to see it come to fruition.”

But that wasn’t the case as the Spud Kings were shut out Saturday, and then again in Sunday’s elimination game.

The South Shore Kings will take on the Grand Junction River Hawks on Monday.

Grand Junction is 2-0 in the final round and would win the Dineen Cup with a victory on Monday.

Should South Shore win, the if-necessary game would be played Tuesday.